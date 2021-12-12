Rally (RLY) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $869.95 million and $5.93 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.54 or 0.08158414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.57 or 1.00139516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,789,146 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

