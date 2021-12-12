Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

