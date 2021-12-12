Raymond James Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $12.50

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 118.53% from the stock’s current price.

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

