Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

