RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $240.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

