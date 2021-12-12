RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

