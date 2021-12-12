Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $282.00.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

