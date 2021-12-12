ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $30.78 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $268,993.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,783.63 or 0.99062724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00277938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00399017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00152526 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001805 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

