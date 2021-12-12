Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87. 8,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 316,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $158.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 775.84%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

