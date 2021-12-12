Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $22.99 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

