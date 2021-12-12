RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 31st

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

