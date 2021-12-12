Reviewing IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $138.14 million 2.18 -$356.15 million N/A N/A AMREP $40.07 million 2.90 $7.39 million $1.46 10.84

AMREP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 43.56% 24.89% 7.09% AMREP 20.55% 12.28% 10.98%

Volatility and Risk

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats AMREP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others. The Operations Center in Israel segment operates in the following segments: real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, and others. The company was founded on April 30, 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

