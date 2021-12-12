Reviewing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.97 $1.24 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 5.64 $15.73 million $1.39 14.43

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 22.14% 8.60% 0.81%

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

