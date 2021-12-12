Reviewing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Debt Resolve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.25 $625.20 million $2.79 27.99 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 4 6 1 2.73 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $85.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 15.04% 21.12% 7.31% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Debt Resolve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.