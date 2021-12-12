RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.47 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RH. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $603.00 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.70 and a 200-day moving average of $663.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.