Richard Schmidtke Acquires 3,500 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Schmidtke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Schmidtke purchased 8,500 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $19,465.00.

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.