RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $314,745.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RNG stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.09 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

