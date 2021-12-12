RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

RNG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.38. 1,818,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,296,015 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.