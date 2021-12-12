Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0111 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $45,102.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002486 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

