Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $4,064,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

GDYN stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $41.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

