Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

