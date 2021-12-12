Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $257,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

