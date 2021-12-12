Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.