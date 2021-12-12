Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOOR opened at $117.68 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $92.76 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

