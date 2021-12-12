Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 2,929 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.61 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.