Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 2,929 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.61 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
