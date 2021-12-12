Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,391 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

