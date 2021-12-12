Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Critical Review

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paylocity and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60% Roblox -24.52% -108.53% -14.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64 Roblox 1 2 10 0 2.69

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $289.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $104.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Roblox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $635.63 million 20.61 $70.82 million $1.58 150.69 Roblox $923.89 million 64.76 -$253.25 million N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Summary

Paylocity beats Roblox on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

