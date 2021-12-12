Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

