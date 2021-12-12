Rockland Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.