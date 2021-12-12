Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

