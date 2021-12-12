Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,658 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Investar were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

