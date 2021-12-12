Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,343 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.