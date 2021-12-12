Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,361 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 434.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,427,000.

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

