Royal Bank of Canada Has $247,000 Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 451.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.