Royal Bank of Canada Has $266,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

