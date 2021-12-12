Royal Bank of Canada Invests $258,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ME. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup downgraded 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 8.00 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.85.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

