Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

RY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 719,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

