Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.71).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 926.67. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

