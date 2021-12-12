Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits Market Cap of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

