salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.