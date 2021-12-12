salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.
CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
