Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 4,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

