San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.32. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 359,499 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

