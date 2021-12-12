Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Biogen Inc. Sells 52,178 Shares

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

