Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.