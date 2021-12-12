Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post sales of $192.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.25 million to $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $670.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

