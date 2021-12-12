Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBBTF. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

