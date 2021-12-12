Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 101,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

SCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

