Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

