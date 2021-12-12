Security Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $795.18 and its 200 day moving average is $810.88. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

