Security Asset Management Sells 379 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

